Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Militia kills at least 23 people in eastern Congo village attacks

By REUTERS

A militia killed at least 23 people in attacks on several villages in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's Ituri province in recent days, local authorities said on Saturday.

The Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO) group, one of many armed groups operating in the conflict-ridden east, carried out the killings in Djugu territory on Thursday and Friday, two local community leaders told Reuters.

"Most of the victims were killed with machetes, but those who tried to flee were shot. In all these villages, people's belongings were taken, houses were burnt down," said Vital Tungulo, president of Djugu's Nyali-Kilo community.

The motive for the attacks was not clear but militia violence in Congo is linked to long-running competition for influence and the region's rich mineral resources.

Francesca Albanese accuses IDF of using human shield, flouting int'l law
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2024 07:52 PM
Houthis claim attack on US carrier in Red Sea
By REUTERS
06/22/2024 06:34 PM
Anti-tank missiles directly hit two houses in Metulla
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2024 06:25 PM
Yemen security to reveal 'confessions by US-Israeli spy network'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2024 06:06 PM
The IDF close all entrances to Kalkilya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2024 02:37 PM
US tells Israel it will support Israel in a conflict with Hezbollah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2024 08:49 AM
France charges teenagers with terrorism over plot against Jewish targets
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2024 08:22 AM
Fearing Hezbollah-Israel war, Kuwait calls citizens out of Lebanon
By MAARIV
06/22/2024 04:33 AM
Boeing's Starliner return to Earth delayed indefinitely
By REUTERS
06/22/2024 03:38 AM
Explosion reported 126 miles off the coast of Yemen's Aden, UKMTO says
By REUTERS
06/22/2024 12:02 AM
UAV attack targets truck in al Bukamal, eastern Syria near Iraq border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2024 11:07 PM
Arkansas shooting: 3 dead, 10 wounded, including police officers
By REUTERS
06/21/2024 09:57 PM
WHO says IDF ceasefires don't change the situation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2024 06:55 PM
Iran says Lebanon's Hezbollah can defend against Israel
By REUTERS
06/21/2024 06:26 PM
At the funeral for a fallen solider, father tells IDF to keep fighting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/21/2024 04:00 PM