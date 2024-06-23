Healthcare system set to protest for an hour over 'police violation of right to medical assistance'

Israel's healthcare system is set to hold an hourly protest on Sunday, demonstrating against police violation of the right to receive medical assistance, the Whitecoats group announced on Sunday.

The statement noted that the decision to rally was made by the Israel Medical Association and that it will be achieved while posing a minimum harm to patients.

The group added that the decision to protest comes amid instances of violence carried out by police forces on doctors at scenes of protests, preventing them from granting medical assistance to those injured.