IAF strikes Hezbollah terrorists, infrastructure in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 23, 2024 08:42

Israel Air Force (IAF) jets struck on Saturday a Hezbollah military structure and an observation post in the Kfarkela area of southern Lebanon, the military said on Sunday. 

In addition, the military attacked a Hezbollah terror squad in the Taybeh area of southern Lebanon, which had been identified by forces of the 869th Unit. 

Israel Air Force (IAF) strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. June 23, 2024. (IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

The IDF also noted that following the hostile aircraft intrusion alerts that sounded in Israel's North early Sunday morning, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) had crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon.

The UAV fell in the area of Beit Hillel. 

No injuries were reported. 

