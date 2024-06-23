Jerusalem Post
IDF and Shin Bet strike terrorists using UNRWA sites as headquarters in Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) struck multiple sites where Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists operated in the central Gaza Strip, the IDF stated Sunday. 

Israel Air Force (IAF) fighter jets, directed by IDF and Shin Bet intelligence, struck terror infrastructure belonging to Hamas and PIJ. The terrorists operated within the buildings that previously served as UNRWA headquarters and were used as a shield for terrorist activities. 

The IDF noted that prior to conducting the strike, precautionary measures were taken to reduce civilian harm, including through aerial surveillance and the use of precision munitions. 



