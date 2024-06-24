Jerusalem Post
Liberman: 'Likud MKs must support uniform conscription law for all'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Avigdor Liberman, the chairman of Yisrael Beytenu, called on Likud MKs on Monday to condition the extension of IDF reserve service on the passing of a uniform conscription law.

"I call on MKs from the Likud to condition their support for the law that burdens the reservists by extending their service by another year, by passing a uniform conscription law for all," Liberman posted to his X, formerly Twitter, account.

Earlier this month, the government discussed prolonging IDF reserve duty, extending the required age for reserve service from 40 to 41 years of age for soldiers and 45 years of age to 46 years for officers. 

