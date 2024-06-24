Jerusalem Post
BREAKING NEWS

IDF to reduce number of reservists in standby units, starting with Golan Heights

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 24, 2024 14:06

The IDF announced on Tuesday that it will reduce the number of reservists in active emergency standby units,  starting with units in the Golan.

The first phase will start in the coming days.

The number of reservists will be gradually reduced in the coming months, the IDF stated. This will be carried out in accordance with ongoing situational assessments.

All reservists of standby units will be able to keep their personal equipment, allowing them to be activated more quickly if needed, the military added.



