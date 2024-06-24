Katz welcomes new Argentinian ambassador, refers to new embassy in Jerusalem

Foreign Affairs Minister Israel Katz met with the Argentinian Ambassador to Israel, Rabbi Shimon Wahnish, on Monday, Katz announced in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Katz gave thanks for the "friendship and support of President Milei" saying that the relationship between Israel and Argentina will become even stronger.

"I am sure we will soon see the new Argentinian embassy in Jerusalem, the eternal Capital of Israel," he wrote.