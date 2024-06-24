Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu: Iran is working on all front to destroy Israel

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Updated: JUNE 24, 2024 18:38

Tehran is working on multiple fronts to destroy Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Knesset on Monday, as he pledged full victory as the IDF battles Iranian proxy groups, Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.

“At any cost and in any way, we will thwart Iran's intentions to destroy us,” Netanyahu said.
“We are in an existential war on seven fronts,” Netanyahu said, that this war was led by Iran, which is “working in obvious ways to destroy us.”
The deeper the IDF goes into Gaza, the more it has uncovered about Iran’s activity against Israel, he said. Iran has erred in not taking into account Israeli resilience and its determination to defend itself and to accept a stiff price from those who attack it.
He spoke as Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was in Washington to discuss Israel’s multi-front war, including against the Iranian proxy groups Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
