EU reaches agreement on more sanctions on Hamas, Jewish settlers

The European Union has reached "political agreements" on further sanctions to be imposed on Hamas as well as on violent settlers in the West Bank, Europe's chief diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday.

He did not provide any more details on the sanctions.

Earlier on Monday, Borrell told reporters ahead of a foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg that the Middle East was close to seeing the conflict expanding into Lebanon, just days after Iran-backed Hezbollah threatened Cyprus, an EU member state.

"The risk of this war effecting the south of Lebanon and spilling over is every day bigger," Borrell said. "We are on the eve of the war expanding."