Friends of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin protest outside US Consulate in Jerusalem

By SHLOMI HELLER

Friends of the hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, along with Hapoel Jerusalem basketball team fans, demonstrated on Monday evening outside the US Consulate in Jerusalem, calling for his release and the release of other hostages from Hamas captivity.

The demonstration took place approximately an hour after the release of the video showing the Goldberg-Polin's kidnapping, along with hostages Uri Levy and Elia Cohen.

The police cleared protesters from the area after some of the demonstrators blocked the road.



