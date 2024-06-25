The IDF operated Monday overnight in the refugee camp in Balata in the Nablus area, according to Palestinian media reports. Furthermore, fire exchange broke out between IDF soldiers and armed Palestinian terrorist forces.
IDF and Palestinian terrorists exchange fire in Nablus area - Palestinian report
