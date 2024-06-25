Trump urges people to watch 'Screams Before Silence' October 7 film

Former US President Donald Trump urged people to watch the film "Screams Before Silence" by Sheryl Sandberg, which documented Hamas's sexual violence on October 7, in a post on his social network Truth Social on Tuesday morning.

Trump wrote that the documentary was "incredibly difficult to watch because, sadly, it graphicly portrays the Death and Destruction that Hamas has unleashed."

"We demand that all Hostages taken October 7th from Israel, and being held in Gaza, be released immediately, including eight Americans, and citizens from over twenty other countries, so that the war can come to an end," he added.