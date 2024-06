National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi said he was "optimistic" about negotiations at the Herzliya conference at Reichman University, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

"There is tremendous pressure from the mediators on Hamas," he's said.

Demonstrators also turned out to express their disappointment with the national security advisor.

"How are you here when there are 120 people in Gaza?" protesters shouted at Hanegbi. "Their voices are not heard, their families are shattered."