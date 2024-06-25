IDF strikes Hamas terrorists embedded in Islamic University in Gaza

An Israeli Air Force aircraft struck Hamas terrorists who were operating inside the Islamic University in the Sabra area of the Gaza Strip, the IDF reported on Tuesday.

The IDF noted that "before the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including aerial surveillance checks."

The Israeli military added that the incident is "another example of the systematic exploitation by Hamas of civilian infrastructure and the population as a human shield for its terrorist activities."

This is a developing story.