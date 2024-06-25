IAF jets strike Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon

Israel Air Force (IAF) jets struck Hezbollah military structures and terror infrastructures in the Khiam and Odaisseh areas of southern Lebanon, the military said on Tuesday.

In addition, artillery troops fired at the Blida, Labbouneh, Naqoura, and Kfarchouba areas in southern Lebanon.

Israel Air Force (IAF) strikes Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon. June 25, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

The IDF noted that following the hostile aircraft intrusion alerts that sounded in northern Israel earlier on Tuesday, the military had successfully intercepted two suspicious aerial targets that had crossed into Israel.

No injuries were reported, and a rocket alert sounded for fear of falling shrapnel, the military added.