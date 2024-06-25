Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IAF jets strike Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Air Force (IAF) jets struck Hezbollah military structures and terror infrastructures in the Khiam and Odaisseh areas of southern Lebanon, the military said on Tuesday. 

 In addition, artillery troops fired at the Blida, Labbouneh, Naqoura, and Kfarchouba areas in southern Lebanon.

Israel Air Force (IAF) strikes Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon. June 25, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

The IDF noted that following the hostile aircraft intrusion alerts that sounded in northern Israel earlier on Tuesday, the military had successfully intercepted two suspicious aerial targets that had crossed into Israel. 

No injuries were reported, and a rocket alert sounded for fear of falling shrapnel, the military added.  

New Operations Division chief enters position
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2024 05:48 PM
Israel could use Musk's Starlink in Hezbollah war - Calcalist report
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 05:16 PM
Rescued hostage Shlomi Ziv arrives home in Elkosh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2024 05:16 PM
At least 10 people shot dead during protests in Kenya's capital
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 04:57 PM
US pier in Gaza may be extended past July, US official says
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 04:36 PM
Teva reaches agreement to resolve tax litigations for $750 million
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 03:36 PM
Mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus found at Ben-Gurion Airport
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2024 03:25 PM
European powers denounced Iranian nuclear ambitions
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
06/25/2024 03:05 PM
Yoav Kisch: Gov't must pass law to draft the 3,000 haredim IDF wants
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
06/25/2024 01:53 PM
IDF strikes Hamas terrorists embedded in Islamic University in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2024 01:09 PM
Hostage families want to confront Prime Minister about hostage deal
By EVE YOUNG
06/25/2024 12:22 PM
Hanegbi speaks on negotiations at Reichman conference
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2024 11:01 AM
IDF strikes targets in Rafah
By MAARIV
06/25/2024 07:04 AM
IDF operation in West Bank refugee camp leads to fire exchange
By WALLA!
06/25/2024 06:17 AM
US's Blinken warns Israel to protect Gaza aid workers in Hamas war
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 12:35 AM