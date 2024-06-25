Hamas fires at UNICEF mission for reuniting children with parents in Gaza

Earlier Tuesday, a UNICEF humanitarian aid convoy was coordinated with the IDF and COGAT to reunite children from northern Gaza with their families in the south, COGAT announced.

Today, during a @UNICEF aid mission meant to reunite children with their families, Hamas fired a projectile at the aid convoy. There were no injuries to international aid workers or @IDF soldiers in the attack.Despite our attempts to increase humanitarian aid and activities… pic.twitter.com/lXkfxFTpyr — COGAT (@cogatonline) June 25, 2024

During the coordinated activity, the Hamas terrorist organization fired a projectile at the humanitarian route near the UNICEF aid convoy and IDF soldiers securing the area.

The IDF and COGAT coordinated the passage of the humanitarian convoy with the international community along the humanitarian route. There were no injuries to international aid workers or IDF soldiers in the attack.

Despite the IDF's attempts to increase humanitarian aid and activities for Gazan residents, Hamas continues to exploit these efforts and endanger the lives of Gazan civilians.