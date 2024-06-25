Yemen's Houthis said on Tuesday that they had targeted the "Israeli MSC Sarah V" vessel in the Arabian Sea with a new ballistic missile that entered the service recently.
Yemen's Houthis claim targeting 'MSC Sarah V' vessel in Arabian Sea
By REUTERS06/25/2024 11:08 PM
By REUTERS06/25/2024 09:50 PM
By REUTERS06/25/2024 08:43 PM
By REUTERS06/25/2024 07:49 PM
By REUTERS06/25/2024 06:58 PM
By REUTERS06/25/2024 06:32 PM
By REUTERS06/25/2024 05:16 PM
By REUTERS06/25/2024 04:57 PM
By REUTERS06/25/2024 04:36 PM