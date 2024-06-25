Jerusalem Post
Yemen's Houthis claim targeting 'MSC Sarah V' vessel in Arabian Sea

By REUTERS

Yemen's Houthis said on Tuesday that they had targeted the "Israeli MSC Sarah V" vessel in the Arabian Sea with a new ballistic missile that entered the service recently.



Police, firefighters respond to suspected arson in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2024 11:24 PM
Five dead in Las Vegas shooting, suspect arrested, local media reports
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 11:08 PM
Hamas fires at UNICEF mission for reuniting children, parents in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2024 10:27 PM
Russia, Ukraine, exchange 90 prisoners of war - Russian Defense Ministry
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 09:50 PM
Gallant says Israel prefers diplomatic solution to Hezbollah conflict
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 08:43 PM
Haniyeh says sister's death in Israeli strike won't impact ceasefire
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 07:49 PM
US food safety regulators expand bird flu testing in milk products
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 06:58 PM
US seeks diplomatic solution to Israel-Hezbollah conflict, says Pentagon
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 06:32 PM
Deputy Attorney General says haredi draft ruling should be implemented
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2024 06:20 PM
New Operations Division chief enters position
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2024 05:48 PM
Israel could use Musk's Starlink in Hezbollah war - Calcalist report
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 05:16 PM
Rescued hostage Shlomi Ziv arrives home in Elkosh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2024 05:16 PM
IAF jets strike Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2024 05:03 PM
At least 10 people shot dead during protests in Kenya's capital
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 04:57 PM
US pier in Gaza may be extended past July, US official says
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 04:36 PM