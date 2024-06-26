Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

WikiLeaks founder Assange's US plea deal hearing begins in Saipan

By REUTERS

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's plea deal hearing for violating US espionage law began on Wednesday in a courtroom on the US Pacific island territory of Saipan where he is expected to walk free after a deal with US prosecutors.

Assange, 52, arrived at the court house in a white SUV. He was wearing a black suit and smiled as he walked past security with his team and Australia's ambassador to the US Kevin Rudd.

Dozens of media from around the world gathered outside the courtroom to cover the proceedings. Media is not allowed inside the courtroom to cover the hearing.

"I watch this and think how overloaded his senses must be, walking through the press scrum after years of sensory depravation and the four walls of his high security Belmarsh prison cell," Stella Assange, the wife of WikiLeaks founder said on social media platform X.

Assange agreed to plead guilty to a single criminal count of conspiring to obtain and disclose classified US national defense documents, according to filings in the US District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands.

Power outage hits northern Tel Aviv overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2024 02:25 AM
North Korea launches ballistic missile toward sea, Yonhap says
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 11:49 PM
Police, firefighters respond to suspected arson in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2024 11:24 PM
Five dead in Las Vegas shooting, suspect arrested, local media reports
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 11:08 PM
Yemen's Houthis claim targeting 'MSC Sarah V' vessel in Arabian Sea
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 10:58 PM
Hamas fires at UNICEF mission for reuniting children, parents in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2024 10:27 PM
Russia, Ukraine, exchange 90 prisoners of war - Russian Defense Ministry
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 09:50 PM
Gallant says Israel prefers diplomatic solution to Hezbollah conflict
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 08:43 PM
Haniyeh says sister's death in Israeli strike won't impact ceasefire
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 07:49 PM
US food safety regulators expand bird flu testing in milk products
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 06:58 PM
US seeks diplomatic solution to Israel-Hezbollah conflict, says Pentagon
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 06:32 PM
Deputy Attorney General says haredi draft ruling should be implemented
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2024 06:20 PM
New Operations Division chief enters position
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2024 05:48 PM
Israel could use Musk's Starlink in Hezbollah war - Calcalist report
By REUTERS
06/25/2024 05:16 PM
Rescued hostage Shlomi Ziv arrives home in Elkosh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/25/2024 05:16 PM