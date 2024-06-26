Jerusalem Post
Iraqi terror group claims responsibility for hostile aircraft intrusion in Eilat on Tuesday night

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, YANIR YAGNA
Updated: JUNE 26, 2024 04:45

Following the hostile aircraft intrusion alarm sounding in Eilat on Tuesday night, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that their Mujahideen attacked a vital target in Eilat using drones.

An IDF spokesperson stated on Wednesday morning that "The UAV fell in the maritime area near the city of Eilat. IDF forces monitored the UAV ... and it did not enter Israeli territory. Additionally, during the event, an interceptor was launched towards the UAV. The alarm for the hostile aircraft intrusion was activated according to policy."



