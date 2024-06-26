French prosecutors say minors allegedly involved in rape of 12-year-old Jewish girl harassed online

The French public prosecutor's office has received complaints and reports of "harassment and threats against the three" minors accused of being involved with the antisemitic rape of a 12-year-old girl, Le Parisien reported late Tuesday night.

The Crime Suppression Brigade "has received several complaints and reports as part of investigations opened, in particular for the dissemination of identification details of the minors involved on social networks and for violation of the confidentiality of the investigation," the prosecution told the source.