Tulkarm resident Amar Nasser Allah, who was arrested by security forces in early June on suspicion of involvement in a shooting attack towards Bat Hefer in late May, confessed to being part of a terror cell that carried out shootings toward communities in the area, a joint statement released by the IDF, police, and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) said on Wednesday.

In his confession, Allah incriminated further suspects in the terror cell, the statement added.