Overnight, IDF troops, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and Border Police officers arrested four wanted persons throughout the West Bank, the military said on Wednesday.

During operations in Kalkilya, forces shot at a terrorist who attempted to hurl a Molotov cocktail at the troops and arrested two suspects.

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, some 4,150 suspects have been arrested in the West Bank, of which 1,750 are affiliated with Hamas.