IDF shares video showing Hamas projectile being fired at UNICEF convoy

The IDF shared a video in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, showing a Hamas projectile being fired at a UNICEF convoy in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas fired a projectile at a @UNICEF aid convoy aiming to reunite children from northern Gaza with their families in the south. Despite our continuous efforts to facilitate humanitarian aid, Hamas jeopardizes the safety of Gazan civilians. Hamas reminds us once again who the… pic.twitter.com/BcRoApR9ST — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 26, 2024

The purpose of the convoy, according to the military, was to rejoin children in northern Gaza with their families in the south of Gaza.

Along with the video, the IDF shared a statement which read, "Hamas fired a projectile at a @UNICEFaid convoy aiming to reunite children from northern Gaza with their families in the south. Despite our continuous efforts to facilitate humanitarian aid, Hamas jeopardizes the safety of Gazan civilians. Hamas reminds us once again who the real threat to Gaza's safety is."