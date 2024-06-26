Jerusalem Post
Hezbollah fires five anti-tank missiles at Metulla in last hour

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hezbollah fired five anti-tank missiles over the course of an hour towards Metulla, with three landing inside Metulla, including one in the town center, and two landed outside the town, according to the Chairman of the Metulla Council, David Azoulay, on Wednesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported, and fire department services arrived to deal with fires that broke out.

"The State of Israel and the Israeli government remain silent. The IDF does not respond and remains silent - and for the glory of the State of Israel as they say," Metulla Council Chairman David Azoulay said.



