PM Netanyahu calls to reestablish joint working teams on Iran's nuclear program - report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed about two weeks ago to reestablish joint working teams of the defense establishment, the Foreign Ministry, and the intelligence community on the topic of Iran's nuclear program, according to three senior Israeli officials.

In recent months, Israeli intelligence received information that Iran is carrying out activities related to the development of nuclear weapons, raising serious concerns, which would allow it to "shorten distances" if Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei orders a breakthrough to an atomic bomb, according to senior Israeli officials.