Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering appointing another project manager to deal with settlements in the West Bank, Kan News reported Wednesday.

Regional authorities requested the appointment due to civil hardship due to the war.

Last Sunday, Netanyahu appointed former Ground Forces commander Maj.-Gen. (res.) Yiftach Ron-Tal as coordinator for the South, and former Israel Navy commander Maj.-Gen. (res.) Eliezer ‘Cheney’ Marom is set to become coordinator for the North.