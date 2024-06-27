Anti-government protesters block Highway 2

Anti-government demonstrators blocked Highway 2 in both directions Thursday morning, near the Binyamina area, according to Israeli media.

"As part of the warning strike events, we continue with all our might, with slowdowns and blockades. This is just the beginning. Know this: In the government and the Knesset, we will not relent until you return the mandate to the people and it disappears from our lives. Enough with the government of destruction—only elections will extinguish the fire," they stated.

At the same time, other demonstrators are protesting in front of the Ra'anana municipality and at the HaPil Junction in Tel Aviv.