Anti-government protesters block Highway 2

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Anti-government demonstrators blocked Highway 2 in both directions Thursday morning, near the Binyamina area, according to Israeli media.

"As part of the warning strike events, we continue with all our might, with slowdowns and blockades. This is just the beginning. Know this: In the government and the Knesset, we will not relent until you return the mandate to the people and it disappears from our lives. Enough with the government of destruction—only elections will extinguish the fire," they stated. 

At the same time, other demonstrators are protesting in front of the Ra'anana municipality and at the HaPil Junction in Tel Aviv.

IDF attacks terrorists based in a school in Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2024 09:32 AM
Israeli singer Adam passes away after battle with cancer at 64
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2024 08:58 AM
Two people killed in Pardess Hanna shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2024 03:49 AM
Reports of alleged Israeli airstrike in Damascus area of Syria, 2 killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
06/27/2024 12:25 AM
IDF strikes in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2024 12:01 AM
Homefront Command: The terrorist infiltration incident has ended
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2024 10:38 PM
Netanyahu considers appointing project manager for towns in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2024 10:19 PM
Dutch Foreign Ministry calls Israel's ambassador to be reprimanded
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2024 09:34 PM
Health Ministry announces 48 people have West Nile fever, 36 in hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2024 08:29 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted ship in Haifa port
By REUTERS
06/26/2024 07:47 PM
PM Netanyahu calls to re-establish joint working teams on Iran nukes
By WALLA!
06/26/2024 07:46 PM
Netanyahu's lawyers: Netanyahu will only be able to testify in 2025
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2024 07:01 PM
Biden administration confirm arms to Israel will continue
By HANNAH SARISOHN
06/26/2024 06:10 PM
Hezbollah fires five anti-tank missiles at Metulla in last hour
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2024 06:05 PM
Israel to export additional quantity of gas from country's gas field
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2024 05:24 PM