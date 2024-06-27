Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF attacks terrorists based in a school in Khan Yunis

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 27, 2024 09:37

The IDF attacked terrorists who were in a school complex in Khan Younis, which served as a command center for Hamas terrorists, the IDF announced Thursday.

Israel Air Force fighter jets, directed by the Southern Command, attacked terrorists who were in the "Al-Hasana" school complex in the Khan Younis area. Hamas terrorists planned, directed, and executed numerous terrorist operations while based at the school. 

IDF soldiers operate in Khan Yunis, June 27, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers operate in Khan Yunis, June 27, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

According to the IDF, the attack used precise ammunition, and several efforts were made to avoid, as much as possible, harming uninvolved civilians.



