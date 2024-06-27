IDF conducts troop exercises in the North to increase preparedness for escalation

The IDF's Golani Brigade conducted exercises over the last week as part of the Nothern Command's efforts to increase troop preparation in the case of escalation in the North, the IDF said on Thursday afternoon and released footage of the training.

The exercises were conducted in complex areas, and participants practiced response actions to various threats, working in cooperation with infantry, armor, and artillery forces.

In an exercise of the 55th Brigade, the troops prepared for various combat scenarios, with "an emphasis on movement in dense, mountainous terrain in the northern arena and the gradual activation of fire," the IDF said.