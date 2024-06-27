Air Force eliminate Hezbollah drone operator in southern Lebanon

The Israeli Air Force aircraft attacked and killed a terrorist from the Hezbollah air unit who was engaged in launching an unmanned aerial vehicle into Israeli territory, the IDF said on Thursday.

IAF strike on a Hezbollah terrorist that launched UAVs towards Israel, June 27, 2024. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Additionally, fighter jets attacked Hezbollah military buildings in the Houla and Aitaroun areas. At the same time, IDF troops fired artillery in the areas of ​​Hamoul and Naqoura.

Earlier in the day, two drones were identified that crossed over Lebanese territory and fell in the area of ​​Rosh Hanikra, where no casualties were reported.