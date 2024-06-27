Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Air Force eliminate Hezbollah drone operator in southern Lebanon

By ELI ASHKENAZI
Updated: JUNE 27, 2024 18:48

The Israeli Air Force aircraft attacked and killed a terrorist from the Hezbollah air unit who was engaged in launching an unmanned aerial vehicle into Israeli territory, the IDF said on Thursday.

IAF strike on a Hezbollah terrorist that launched UAVs towards Israel, June 27, 2024. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Additionally, fighter jets attacked Hezbollah military buildings in the Houla and Aitaroun areas. At the same time, IDF troops fired artillery in the areas of ​​Hamoul and Naqoura.

Earlier in the day, two drones were identified that crossed over Lebanese territory and fell in the area of ​​Rosh Hanikra, where no casualties were reported. 



Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
Canada imposes sanctions on Benzi Gopstein, Daniela Weiss
By MAARIV
06/27/2024 05:58 PM
About a dozen military officers arrested in Bolivia after attempted coup
By REUTERS
06/27/2024 05:27 PM
Seven people taken to Kenya hospital amid anti-government demonstrations
By REUTERS
06/27/2024 04:52 PM
Police arrest Hod Hasharon man for possession of grenades
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2024 04:49 PM
French government: Extremely concerned by situation in Lebanon
By REUTERS
06/27/2024 04:12 PM
Labor and Meretz parties expected to merge together - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2024 03:41 PM
IDF does exercises in the North to increase preparedness for escalation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2024 03:41 PM
Rehovot to hold a Pride Parade Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2024 11:29 AM
Vessel hit by projectile off of Yemen's Hodeidah, Ambrey says
By REUTERS
06/27/2024 11:19 AM
Palestinian leader Abbas set to visit Russia in August, RIA says
By REUTERS
06/27/2024 10:54 AM
IDF attacks terrorists based in a school in Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2024 09:32 AM
Anti-government protesters block Highway 2
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2024 08:51 AM
Two people killed in Pardess Hanna shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2024 03:49 AM
IDF strikes in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/27/2024 12:01 AM
Homefront Command: The terrorist infiltration incident has ended
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/26/2024 10:38 PM