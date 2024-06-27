Jerusalem Post
Protesters burn display in front of Prime Minister's house

By SHLOMI HELLER

Thousands demonstrated on Thursday against the government in front of the Prime Minister's house on Gaza Street in Jerusalem, according to Israeli media.

They called for the release of the hostages in front of the house. Police used an extinguisher to extinguish a fire in the middle of the road; protesters rekindled the fire later.

Young people blocked King George Street and chanted: "There is no security! There is no economy! We're replacing the government."

Police arrived with reinforcements, including mounted troops.

 



