Blinken meets with UN officials to discuss Gaza reconstruction, humanitarian aid

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag on Thursday in Washington, White House Spokesperson Matthew Miller stated on Friday. During the meeting, the two officials discussed the need to increase and sustain humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Blinken and Kaag also discussed ongoing work to address the security challenges threatening aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip and the essential efforts needed to ensure the effective protection of humanitarian workers.

Blinken reemphasized the importance of reaching a ceasefire deal that would entail the release of the hostages and end the IDF's campaign in Gaza.