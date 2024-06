A 15-year-old was found guilty and sentenced to four years in prison by a German court on Friday after he plotted an ISIS-inspired attack on a Christmas market, according to the Associated Press.

The teenager, who was detained in November, had planned to drive a rented truck into the market and kill as many attendees as possible.

The youth had previously posted a video in an online group announcing an attack on “infidels.” The video reportedly included the symbol of ISIS.