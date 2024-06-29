Trump cites Supreme Court ruling in calling for Jan. 6 'hostages' to be freed

Donald Trump said on Friday that his supporters prosecuted for their actions in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol should be freed, citing a Supreme Court ruling in favor of a man who challenged an obstruction charge related to the riot - a charge Trump also faces.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Virginia, the former president pointed to Friday's ruling, which raised the legal bar for prosecutors pursuing obstruction charges in the federal election subversion case against Trump and defendants involved in the attack.

"Free the January 6 hostages now. They should free them now for what they have gone through" Trump said, as the crowd cheered.

"They've been waiting for this decision for a long time," Trump added.