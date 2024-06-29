Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Judge denies Alec Baldwin's motion to dismiss manslaughter charge

By REUTERS

A New Mexico judge on Friday denied a request by actor Alec Baldwin to dismiss a manslaughter charge he faces for the 2021 fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the film set of the movie "Rust."

In her ruling, the judge rejected arguments by Baldwin's lawyers in a hearing June 21 and Monday that the charge should be dismissed because the gun that fired the round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was damaged during testing by the FBI following her death, preventing his lawyers from conducting their own testing.

Baldwin is scheduled for a July trial.

Hutchins was shot with a live round after Baldwin pointed a gun at her as she set up a camera on a film set near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Trump cites Supreme Court ruling to call Jan. 6 'hostages' to be freed
By REUTERS
06/29/2024 01:03 AM
North Korea convenes key party meeting after Putin's visit
By REUTERS
06/29/2024 12:38 AM
Trump: Those arrested over January 6 attack should be freed
By REUTERS
06/29/2024 12:12 AM
IDF strike dills Mustafa Yassin southern Lebanon: Hezbollah reports
By MAARIV
06/28/2024 11:21 PM
Russia releases ten Ukrainian hostages, Zelensky says
By REUTERS
06/28/2024 10:27 PM
Two men pulled from Dead Sea, one in serious condition
By YANIR YAGNA
06/28/2024 09:27 PM
US denies plans to withdraw citizens as Israel-Hezbollah ramps up
By HANNAH SARISOHN
06/28/2024 08:34 PM
Iran expands uranium enrichment programs, despite IAEA warning
By REUTERS
06/28/2024 08:02 PM
Blinken discusses Gaza reconstruction and humanitarian aid with UN
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2024 07:41 PM
German teen convicted after plotting ISIS attack on Christmas market
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2024 07:06 PM
German FM asks Iran to deescalate Israel-Hamas, Hezbollah conflict
By REUTERS
06/28/2024 05:47 PM
Fire breaks out on IDF base in West Bank, multiple fire crews mobilized
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/28/2024 04:42 PM
Jordanian Foreign Ministry issues travel warning for Lebanon
By ANNA BARSKY
06/28/2024 04:28 PM
Huge mounds of rotting trash pile up around Gaza camps, UNRWA says
By REUTERS
06/28/2024 04:06 PM
Turkey's Erdogan does not rule out meeting Syria's Assad to restore ties
By REUTERS
06/28/2024 03:59 PM