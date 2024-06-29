Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Bolivian general who led failed coup charged with terrorism, ordered to prison

By REUTERS

Bolivian general Juan Jose Zuniga, who led a failed coup attempt in La Paz, was ordered to preventative prison on charges of terrorism and participation in an armed uprising against the state, a prosecutor said on Friday.

Series of blasts kill 18 people, injures 30 in Nigeria
By REUTERS
06/30/2024 01:31 AM
Head of Turkish intelligence speaks to Hamas about deal
By WALLA!
06/30/2024 12:58 AM
Israeli man attacked by Palestinians in refugee camp, West Bank
By WALLA!
06/30/2024 12:58 AM
NHC warns of hurricane Beryl impact on Windward Islands
By REUTERS
06/30/2024 12:09 AM
'Hostages about to give birth': Brother of Hamas captive slams Netanyahu
By URI SELA , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2024 10:24 PM
Fire breaks out near the Sea of Galilee, fire fighters stop its spread
By YOAV ITIEL
06/29/2024 07:51 PM
Anti-tank missile targets Metulla
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2024 07:21 PM
IAF attacks Hezbollah terrorists, infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2024 03:35 PM
Russia takes control of settlement of Shumy in Ukraine - RIA
By REUTERS
06/29/2024 01:42 PM
A two-year-old toddler drowned in a pool in Rahat
By MAARIV
06/29/2024 12:30 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes near coast of Peru, GFZ reports
By REUTERS
06/29/2024 11:00 AM
IDF operates over night in Gaza, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2024 08:33 AM
Seven Houthi drones, one ground control station destroyed by US military
By REUTERS
06/29/2024 02:55 AM
Unidentified gunmen attack election vehicle in Iran - state media
By REUTERS
06/29/2024 02:11 AM
Judge denies Alec Baldwin's motion to dismiss manslaughter charge
By REUTERS
06/29/2024 01:53 AM