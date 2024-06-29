Bolivian general Juan Jose Zuniga, who led a failed coup attempt in La Paz, was ordered to preventative prison on charges of terrorism and participation in an armed uprising against the state, a prosecutor said on Friday.
Bolivian general who led failed coup charged with terrorism, ordered to prison
