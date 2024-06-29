Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

A two-year-old toddler drowned in a pool in Rahat

By MAARIV
Updated: JUNE 29, 2024 12:31

A two-year-old toddler drowned Saturday morning in a pool in Rahat, according to reports by Magen David Adom. MDA paramedics gave him medical treatment and evacuated him to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.

A paramedic at MDA Malek Abu Arara, who arrived at the scene, said: "The toddler was brought to us when he was unconscious without a pulse and not breathing. We were told that he drowned in the pool. We immediately gave him medical treatment that included massages, respirations, and medication and evacuated him in an MDA intensive care vehicle to the hospital when he was in critical condition while CPR was being performed."

This is a developing story.

