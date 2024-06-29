Israeli air force strikes Hezbollah terrorists, infrastructure in Houla area of Lebanon

After IDF soldiers discovered Hezbollah terrorists entering a military structure in the Houla area of southern Lebanon, the Israel Air Force attacked the building, the IDF reported on Saturday afternoon.

The IAF also targeted another Hezbollah structure in southern Lebanon, the military stated, adding that an additional Hezbollah terrorist in the Houla area was eliminated.

IDF strikes on Hezbollah terrorists in a military infrastructure in Lebanon. June 29, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military noted, the IDF identified two anti-tank missiles that had crossed over into Israeli territory from Lebanon before falling into the area of Misgav Am.

No injuries resulted from the missile fire, and the IDF responded by striking the sources of the fire.