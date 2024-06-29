Jerusalem Post
'Hostages about to give birth': Brother of Hamas captive suggests hostages were raped

By URI SELA, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 29, 2024 22:59

Danny Elgarat, brother of hostage Itzik Elgarat suggested at an anti-government demonstration in Givatayim on Saturday evening there may be hostages in Gaza who were raped and about to give birth.

"From what we know and think, there are hostages there who are pregnant. After nine months, they will give birth," Elgarat said. "Bibi [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] will soon announce the first child born in captivity in Gaza, a non-Jewish child," he added. 

The child would be born to an Israeli mother and a Gazan father. According to Halacha, the child is Jewish as long as the mother is.

Several family members of hostages spoke at demonstrations across the country Saturday night in more than 80 locations.

The organizers of the demonstration against the government in Tel Aviv said that about 130,000 people were protesting Saturday evening at the Azrieli intersection, calling for elections.



