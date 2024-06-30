Jerusalem Post
Palestinians throw stones at 70 years old Israeli man in Kalandiya refugee camp

By WALLA!
Updated: JUNE 30, 2024 01:01

An Israeli, in his 70s, entered the Kalandiya refugee camp in the West Bank with his car on Saturday evening, and was attacked with stones by Palestinians.

As a result of the attack, the Israeli lost control of his vehicle and collided with a concrete barrier, resulting in minor injuries. He fled the scene on foot and safely arrived to a nearby Israeli checkpoint.

An initial investigation revealed that the Israeli entered the refugee camp in order to refuel his car. However, when he tried to leave the camp, he was attacked with stones and blocks thrown by locals.  

