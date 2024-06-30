Head of Turkish intelligence speaks with Ismail Haniyeh concerning hostage deal

The head of Turkish intelligence, Ibrahim Kalin, spoke on the phone with the head of Hamas's political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, and discussed with him the efforts to reach a hostage deal and a ceasefire in Gaza, according to Walla.
