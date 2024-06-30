IDF troops kill terrorists in Rafah, demolish terror infrastructure

IDF troops of the 98th Division operated in Shejaia, in the Gaza Strip over the past day, finding weapons, killing terrorists, and carrying out targeted raids on booby-trapped compounds, the military said on Sunday.

In addition, troops struck dozens of terror structures in the area via an Israel Air Force aircraft.

IDF strikes a Hamas terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. June 30, 2024. (IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

In the Rafah area, the military noted, troops of the 162nd Division eliminated terrorists and demolished shafts. On Saturday, the military targeted and destroyed a mortar launch site.

In central Gaza, the military carried out raids and destroyed a tunnel shaft in the area.