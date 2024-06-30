Gov. unanimously approves appointment of Danny Danon as UN Ambassador

The government approved unanimously on Sunday the appointment of Likud MK Danny Danon as Israel's Ambassador to the UN, the government stated.

Danon has served in this role in the past and this is the second time he is set to hold this position.

"I am proud and honored to return and serve the State of Israel during this critical period," Danon commented.

"As Israel faces numerous fronts, it is imperative for each of us to contribute our best efforts and expertise. This has been my approach in the past, and it will continue to be my approach moving forward," he added.

Danon further stated, "In the face of the resurgence of diplomatic terrorism, I am committed to presenting the truth with confidence for the sake of the people of Israel and our shared future."