Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Gov. unanimously approves appointment of Danny Danon as UN Ambassador

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The government approved unanimously on Sunday the appointment of Likud MK Danny Danon as Israel's Ambassador to the UN, the government stated.

Danon has served in this role in the past and this is the second time he is set to hold this position. 

"I am proud and honored to return and serve the State of Israel during this critical period," Danon commented.

"As Israel faces numerous fronts, it is imperative for each of us to contribute our best efforts and expertise. This has been my approach in the past, and it will continue to be my approach moving forward," he added. 

Danon further stated, "In the face of the resurgence of diplomatic terrorism, I am committed to presenting the truth with confidence for the sake of the people of Israel and our shared future."

19 injured in fire in Kochav Ya’acov
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 01:01 PM
Vessel and crew safe after incident southwest of Yemen's Al Mukha
By REUTERS
06/30/2024 11:50 AM
Man found dead in bus storage compartment in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 11:05 AM
IDF troops kill terrorists in Rafah, demolish terror infrastructure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 10:31 AM
'IDF could remain in Gaza for many months,' security official says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 09:11 AM
IAF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 08:52 AM
More than 115,000 Gazans crossed into Egypt since October
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 08:25 AM
Biden set to discuss campaign's future with family on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 08:07 AM
Series of blasts kill 18 people, injures 30 in Nigeria
By REUTERS
06/30/2024 01:31 AM
Head of Turkish intelligence speaks to Hamas about deal
By WALLA!
06/30/2024 12:58 AM
Israeli man attacked by Palestinians in refugee camp, West Bank
By WALLA!
06/30/2024 12:58 AM
NHC warns of hurricane Beryl impact on Windward Islands
By REUTERS
06/30/2024 12:09 AM
'Hostages about to give birth': Brother of Hamas captive slams Netanyahu
By URI SELA , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2024 10:24 PM
Fire breaks out near the Sea of Galilee, fire fighters stop its spread
By YOAV ITIEL
06/29/2024 07:51 PM
Anti-tank missile targets Metulla
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2024 07:21 PM