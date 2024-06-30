Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

El Al plane makes emergency landing in Turkey, passengers forbidden from leaving the plane - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 30, 2024 17:26

An El Al plane that took off from Warsaw on Sunday made an emergency landing at Antalya airport in Turkey following a medical incident involving a passenger, Israeli media reported Sunday. 

Israeli media noted that passengers were told to expect a delay of several hours on the ground in Turkey, with no permission to exit the plane. Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, all direct flights from Israel to Turkey have been canceled. 

The plane also needed refuelling, and one of the workers at the airport refused to refuel the plane, causing a delay in the plane's take-off, according to Israeli media. 

Maariv quoted El Al's response to the incident, stating, "El Al flight LY5102 from Warsaw to Tel Aviv made a landing at the airport in Antalya following a medical incident of one of the passengers. After consulting with the doctor who treated the passenger on the plane, it was decided that it should land urgently in order to evacuate the passenger to the hospital as soon as possible."

This is a developing story.

Anti-tank missiles fired at Metula in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 05:39 PM
IDF soldier critically injured in northern Gaza Strip on Saturday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 04:28 PM
Two dead, one missing after Swiss landslide, police say
By REUTERS
06/30/2024 03:41 PM
Coalition heads meeting scheduled by Netanyahu cancelled
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 03:24 PM
IDF carries out aerial strike in Tulkarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 02:34 PM
19 injured in fire in Kochav Ya’acov
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 01:01 PM
Gov. unanimously approves appointment of Danny Danon as UN Ambassador
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 12:35 PM
Vessel and crew safe after incident southwest of Yemen's Al Mukha
By REUTERS
06/30/2024 11:50 AM
Man found dead in bus storage compartment in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 11:05 AM
IDF troops kill terrorists in Rafah, demolish terror infrastructure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 10:31 AM
'IDF could remain in Gaza for many months,' security official says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 09:11 AM
IAF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 08:52 AM
More than 115,000 Gazans crossed into Egypt since October
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 08:25 AM
Biden set to discuss campaign's future with family on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 08:07 AM
Series of blasts kill 18 people, injures 30 in Nigeria
By REUTERS
06/30/2024 01:31 AM