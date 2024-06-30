El Al plane makes emergency landing in Turkey, passengers forbidden from leaving the plane - report

An El Al plane that took off from Warsaw on Sunday made an emergency landing at Antalya airport in Turkey following a medical incident involving a passenger, Israeli media reported Sunday.

Israeli media noted that passengers were told to expect a delay of several hours on the ground in Turkey, with no permission to exit the plane. Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, all direct flights from Israel to Turkey have been canceled.

The plane also needed refuelling, and one of the workers at the airport refused to refuel the plane, causing a delay in the plane's take-off, according to Israeli media.

Maariv quoted El Al's response to the incident, stating, "El Al flight LY5102 from Warsaw to Tel Aviv made a landing at the airport in Antalya following a medical incident of one of the passengers. After consulting with the doctor who treated the passenger on the plane, it was decided that it should land urgently in order to evacuate the passenger to the hospital as soon as possible."

