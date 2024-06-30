Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Anti-tank missiles fired at Metula in northern Israel, missile hits house

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 30, 2024 17:40

Anti-tank missiles were identified as crossing into northern Israel, with one missile hitting a house in Metula, The IDF confirmed on Sunday.

"Following the sirens that sounded in the area of Merom Golan in northern Israel at 16:08, a number of suspicious aerial targets were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israel territory. An explosive UAV was identified falling in the area," the IDF said.

"Following the sirens that sounded in the area of Beit Hillel in northern Israel at 16:25, a launch was identified crossing into Israeli territory and falling into an open area. No injuries or damage were reported."



Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
El Al plane makes emergency landing in Turkey
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 04:59 PM
IDF soldier critically injured in northern Gaza Strip on Saturday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 04:28 PM
Two dead, one missing after Swiss landslide, police say
By REUTERS
06/30/2024 03:41 PM
Coalition heads meeting scheduled by Netanyahu cancelled
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 03:24 PM
IDF carries out aerial strike in Tulkarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 02:34 PM
19 injured in fire in Kochav Ya’acov
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 01:01 PM
Gov. unanimously approves appointment of Danny Danon as UN Ambassador
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 12:35 PM
Vessel and crew safe after incident southwest of Yemen's Al Mukha
By REUTERS
06/30/2024 11:50 AM
Man found dead in bus storage compartment in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 11:05 AM
IDF troops kill terrorists in Rafah, demolish terror infrastructure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 10:31 AM
'IDF could remain in Gaza for many months,' security official says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 09:11 AM
IAF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 08:52 AM
More than 115,000 Gazans crossed into Egypt since October
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 08:25 AM
Biden set to discuss campaign's future with family on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 08:07 AM
Series of blasts kill 18 people, injures 30 in Nigeria
By REUTERS
06/30/2024 01:31 AM