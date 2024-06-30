Anti-tank missiles fired at Metula in northern Israel, missile hits house

Anti-tank missiles were identified as crossing into northern Israel, with one missile hitting a house in Metula, The IDF confirmed on Sunday.

"Following the sirens that sounded in the area of Merom Golan in northern Israel at 16:08, a number of suspicious aerial targets were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israel territory. An explosive UAV was identified falling in the area," the IDF said.

"Following the sirens that sounded in the area of Beit Hillel in northern Israel at 16:25, a launch was identified crossing into Israeli territory and falling into an open area. No injuries or damage were reported."