18 IDF soldiers injured following UAV attack in northern Golan Heights

18 IDF soldiers were wounded as a result of an explosive UAV attack in the northern Golan Heights earlier on Sunday, the IDF announced Sunday evening.

One soldier was critically injured, and 17 soldiers were lightly injured. They were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families were notified.

Following these events, the Israel Air Force (IAF) struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including an observation post in the area of Markaba.

An additional launcher was destroyed in the area of Ayta ash Shab, from which a projectile was fired towards northern Israel on Sunday, the IDF noted.

IDF artillery fired to remove multiple threats in southern Lebanon.