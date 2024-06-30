Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

18 IDF soldiers injured following UAV attack in northern Golan Heights

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 30, 2024 21:36

18 IDF soldiers were wounded as a result of an explosive UAV attack in the northern Golan Heights earlier on Sunday, the IDF announced Sunday evening.

One soldier was critically injured, and 17 soldiers were lightly injured. They were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families were notified. 

Following these events, the Israel Air Force (IAF) struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including an observation post in the area of Markaba.

An additional launcher was destroyed in the area of Ayta ash Shab, from which a projectile was fired towards northern Israel on Sunday, the IDF noted. 

IDF artillery fired to remove multiple threats in southern Lebanon. 

French far-right leader Bardella says he is ready to be PM
By REUTERS
06/30/2024 10:07 PM
France/Election-Left wing alliance NFP to withdraw candidates if in 3rd
By REUTERS
06/30/2024 09:48 PM
Demonstrators protest haredi draft law in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 09:23 PM
Netanyahu to signal Rafah operations will wind down - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 08:43 PM
State Comptroller meets with Netanyahu, discuss evacuees, October 7
By WALLA!
06/30/2024 08:22 PM
'Hamas is worn out and unable to recover,' says Gallant in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 07:44 PM
Anti-tank missiles fired at Metula in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 05:39 PM
IDF soldier critically injured in northern Gaza Strip on Saturday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 04:28 PM
Two dead, one missing after Swiss landslide, police say
By REUTERS
06/30/2024 03:41 PM
Coalition heads meeting scheduled by Netanyahu cancelled
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 03:24 PM
19 injured in fire in Kochav Ya’acov
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 01:01 PM
Gov. unanimously approves appointment of Danny Danon as UN Ambassador
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 12:35 PM
Vessel and crew safe after incident southwest of Yemen's Al Mukha
By REUTERS
06/30/2024 11:50 AM
Man found dead in bus storage compartment in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 11:05 AM
IDF troops kill terrorists in Rafah, demolish terror infrastructure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 10:31 AM