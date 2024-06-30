Jerusalem Post
France/Election-Left wing alliance NFP to withdraw candidates if in 3rd position/Melenchon

By REUTERS

 The left-wing coalition New Popular Front (NFP), that emerged second in the first round of France's parliamentary elections on Sunday, will withdraw its candidates during next week's second round in case they are in third position in the first round, said Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the France Unbowed (LFI).

"Our guideline is simple and clear: not a single more vote for the National Rally," Melenchon said, reacting to far right party National Rally emerging ahead, with around 34% of the votes, of the first round of the elections.

Israel spent $1.1b on nuclear weapons in 2023
By DEAN SHMUEL ELMAS/GLOBES/TNS
07/02/2024 12:16 PM
Iran doesn't want regional war, but will help Hezbollah if needed
By MAARIV
07/02/2024 12:01 PM
Gaza begins desalination facility amid Israeli criticism
By AMIR BOHBOT
07/02/2024 10:29 AM
Body inside bus storage compartment not criminal activity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2024 09:00 AM
Terrorists, Israel's IDF exchange fire in multiple West Bank locations
By AMIR BOHBOT
07/02/2024 06:28 AM
Australia police arrests teen boy after stabbing at Sydney university
By REUTERS
07/02/2024 04:03 AM
North Korea claims new ballistic missile carrying super-large warhead
By REUTERS
07/02/2024 12:31 AM
Security guard assaulted outside Jewish school in French city of Nice
By MICHAEL STARR
07/01/2024 11:30 PM
Car drives into crowd near Seoul city hall, nine dead
By REUTERS
07/01/2024 10:35 PM
Yemen's Houthis claim to target Israel, US, UK-linked ships
By REUTERS
07/01/2024 10:24 PM
Fire that broke out in Jerusalem mountains under control
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2024 07:54 PM
Rockets land in open areas after alarms in Israel's North, IDF reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2024 07:18 PM
UK strongly opposes Israel legalizing West Bank outposts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2024 04:45 PM
Mortar strikes house in Metulla, no alarm was activated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2024 04:12 PM
Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry claims 37,900 Palestinians killed in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2024 02:19 PM