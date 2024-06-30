Jerusalem Post
French far-right leader Bardella says he is ready to be Prime Minister in case of absolute majority

By REUTERS
Updated: JULY 1, 2024 00:15

French far-right leader Jordan Bardella said on Sunday he was ready to be Prime Minister if his National Rally (RN) party, who looked set to have won the first round of France's parliamentary elections, finished with an absolute majority after next week's second round.

"I will be a "cohabitation" Prime Minister, respectful of the constitution and of the office of President of the Republic, but uncompromising about the policies we will implement," Bardella said.

Following Bardella's comments, current Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, stated that not a single vote should be sent to the RN.

"Not one single vote must go to the National Rally (...) The stakes are clear: to prevent the National Rally from having an absolute majority," he said after his and French President Emmanuel Macron's camp finished a distant third in the first round of the elections.

