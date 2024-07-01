IAF strikes Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon

Israel Air Force jets struck Hezbollah military targets in southern Lebanon overnight, the military said on Monday morning.

Attacks were carried out on military structures in the Kfarkela area and terror infrastructure in the Houla area, El Biyada, and Rab El Thalathine areas of southern Lebanon.

Israel Air Force jets strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. July 1, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

In addition, the military noted that IDF artillery forces fired at the Al-Dahira area to remove a threat.