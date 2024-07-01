Rockets land in open areas after wave of alarms in Israel's North, IDF reports

Following alarms in Ma'ayan Baruch at 5:31 p.m. Monday, five rockets were identified crossing from Lebanon and falling in open areas, with no casualties reported, the IDF announced Monday evening.

Additionally, after alarms were activated in Dovev at 5:03 p.m., and alarms in Ramot Naftali at 4:23 p.m., one rocket respectively was identified crossing from Lebanon and falling into open areas, with no casualties reported.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked two military buildings where terrorists were operating in the areas of Aitaroun and Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon, as well as military buildings and terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Markaba, Houla, and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.