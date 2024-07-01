Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Rockets land in open areas after wave of alarms in Israel's North, IDF reports

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 1, 2024 19:20

Following alarms in Ma'ayan Baruch at 5:31 p.m. Monday, five rockets were identified crossing from Lebanon and falling in open areas, with no casualties reported, the IDF announced Monday evening. 

Additionally, after alarms were activated in Dovev at 5:03 p.m., and alarms in Ramot Naftali at 4:23 p.m., one rocket respectively was identified crossing from Lebanon and falling into open areas, with no casualties reported. 

Earlier on Monday, Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked two military buildings where terrorists were operating in the areas of Aitaroun and Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon, as well as military buildings and terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Markaba, Houla, and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.

 



Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
UK strongly opposes Israel legalizing West Bank outposts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2024 04:45 PM
Mortar strikes house in Metulla, no alarm was activated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2024 04:12 PM
Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry claims 37,900 Palestinians killed in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2024 02:19 PM
State of emergency declared on Air Europa flight to Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2024 01:42 PM
Gallant sends letter to Netanyahu over reserve law
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2024 09:54 AM
Military vehicle drives over explosive device in Tulkarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2024 08:22 AM
IAF strikes Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2024 08:19 AM
Israel planning on creating 'buffer zone' in Philadelphi Corridor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2024 08:12 AM
Three Houthi ships destroyed by US
By REUTERS
07/01/2024 02:33 AM
Israel Police arrest five suspects in violent Jerusalem protest
By SHLOMI HELLER
06/30/2024 11:52 PM
French far-right leader Bardella says he is ready to be PM
By REUTERS
06/30/2024 10:07 PM
France/Election-Left wing alliance NFP to withdraw candidates if in 3rd
By REUTERS
06/30/2024 09:48 PM
18 IDF soldiers wounded following UAV attack in northern Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 09:33 PM
Netanyahu to signal Rafah operations will wind down - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2024 08:43 PM
State Comptroller meets with Netanyahu, discuss evacuees, October 7
By WALLA!
06/30/2024 08:22 PM